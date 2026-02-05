Getty Images Sport
Lionel Messi's Argentina to set up base in Kansas City for the 2026 World Cup
Kansas City, the champion's base
Argentina have decided where to set up their training camp to defend their 2022 World Cup title: Kansas City, Mo. They will debut there on June 16 against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium. The reigning World Cup champions are already beginning to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, which will be Lionel Messi's last appearance in the tournament.
Comes after extensive research
The AFA announced that after several inspection trips led by the Physical Trainer, Luis Martín; the Alternate Physical Trainer, Juan Tamone; and the administrators Daniel Cabrera and Alberto Pernas, and after an exhaustive final report, it was concluded that Kansas City would be the ideal place to face the competition due to the distance between cities and amenities for the delegation.
MLS ties
Lionel Scaloni's team will train at the Compass Minerals National Performance Center, the same training center as the local MLS side, Sporting Kansas City.
When does Argentina play in the 2026 World Cup?
Tuesday, June 16 vs. Algeria in Kansas Arrowhead Stadium Monday, June 22 vs. Austria in Dallas AT&T Stadium Saturday, June 27 vs. Jordan in Dallas AT&T Stadium
