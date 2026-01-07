Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans as Inter Miami superstar looks to follow in David Beckham's footsteps

Last November, Messi admitted that when he does hang up his boots, he wants to go into the world of business, and that may mean leaving football.

He said at the American Business Forum: "I like to start looking at what could come next. I like the business world; I want to keep learning. I’m just getting started with it. I’ve always been 100 per cent dedicated to my profession, but I know that something else is coming - another world - and little by little, I’m getting involved."

This week, he told Luzu TV that while he is not opposed to being a manager one day, he would like to run an up-and-coming club in the future, taking inspiration from Miami co-owner Beckham.

He said on Tuesday to the Argentinian streaming channel, "I don't see myself as a coach. I like the idea of being a manager, but I'd prefer to be an owner. I'd like to have my own club, start from the bottom, and make it grow. To be able to give the kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that's what would appeal to me most."