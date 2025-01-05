Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Lionel Messi did 'naked pull-ups' in front of Inter Miami squad as Argentine colleague lifts lid on eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's 'unbearably competitive' training attitude

Oscar Ustari has lifted the lid on Lionel Messi’s “unbearably competitive” attitude and revealed that he once did naked pull-ups at Inter Miami.

  • All-time great moved to Florida in 2023
  • Joined at Chase Stadium by fellow countryman
  • Inspires those around him in MLS
