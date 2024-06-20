Jordi Alba Inter Miami MLS 2024Getty
Chris Burton

How Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami prevailed against team ‘better than us’ – with Tata Martino saluting youngsters that are delivering in MLS without Argentine GOAT by their side

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFInter Miami CF vs Columbus CrewColumbus Crew

Tata Martino has explained how Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami prevailed against a team “better than us”, with the Herons seeing off the Columbus Crew.

  • All-time great away on Copa America duty
  • Herons also without Suarez & injured stars
  • Picking up points to top Eastern Conference
