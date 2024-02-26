Another honour for Lionel Messi? Inter Miami superstar nominated for prestigious Laureus World Sports Award alongside Jude Bellingham & Erling Haaland
Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland are among the list of nominees for prestigious prizes at the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards.
- Argentine icon took Sportsman of the Year prize in 2023
- Looking to defend that crown 12 months on
- Superstars of sport in the running for several awards