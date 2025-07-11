Lionel Messi homecoming in the works: Barcelona aim to bring legendary player back from Inter Miami for Camp Nou reopening ceremony
Barcelona are aiming to make Lionel Messi the centrepiece of a special ceremony planned for the reopening of the newly renovated Camp Nou.
- Barcelona plan Messi tribute at Camp Nou reopening
- Ceremony scheduled for 2026/27 season, pending roof installation
- Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in MLS