New England Revolution v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Aryan Suraj Chadha

Lionel Messi homecoming in the works: Barcelona aim to bring legendary player back from Inter Miami for Camp Nou reopening ceremony

L. MessiBarcelonaInter Miami CF

Barcelona are aiming to make Lionel Messi the centrepiece of a special ceremony planned for the reopening of the newly renovated Camp Nou.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barcelona plan Messi tribute at Camp Nou reopening
  • Ceremony scheduled for 2026/27 season, pending roof installation
  • Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in MLS
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches