AFP
Lionel Messi, German Berterame set to play Opening Day for Inter Miami vs. LAFC after participating in training
- Getty Images Sport
Messi back in training
Messi had been dealing with a recent muscle issue that sidelined him and disrupted plans for a preseason appearance against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico. Earlier projections suggested a recovery period of around two weeks, but the Argentine star’s progress has advanced quicker than anticipated.
He trained at full intensity with the squad under head coach Javier Mascherano as Inter Miami prepare to face Los Angeles FC on Saturday in the MLS Opening Day clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The expectation is that Messi’s workload will continue to increase gradually in the coming days, positioning him to log minutes in the highly anticipated matchup.
- Getty Images Sport
Berterame cleared to play
The Florida-based club, aiming to defend its MLS title, could also have another key reinforcement available. Forward Germán Berterame has officially received his work visa after delays prevented him from integrating fully with the group following his transfer.
Berterame’s clearance means he is eligible to make his MLS debut this weekend against LAFC, providing an additional attacking option for Mascherano as the new campaign begins.
- Getty Images Sport
The doubts have been put to rest
Both players participated in Mascherano’s South American preseason tour, though their availability for Saturday had been uncertain.
Messi’s status was in doubt due to lingering muscle discomfort, which led to the postponement of the friendly in Puerto Rico against Independiente del Valle.
Berterame, meanwhile, was unable to train fully with the group while awaiting his work visa. Now cleared, the Mexican forward is available for the season opener.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking aheadThe two clubs have met five times, with LAFC winning three matches and Inter Miami winning two. There have been no draws. Three meetings came in MLS play, while the other two occurred in the 2025 Champions Cup, where Inter Miami eliminated LAFC.
Advertisement