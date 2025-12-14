Getty/GOAL
Lionel Messi's long-held Barcelona record broken as Hansi Flick favourite makes history in Osasuna win
Pedri breaks Messi's record in 2-0 win over Osasuna
Barcelona continued their La Liga title charge on Saturday with a hard-fought victory over Osasuna, a result that allowed the Catalan giants to strengthen their grip at the top of the table. Goals from Raphinha secured all three points for Flick’s side, who were seeking to move seven points clear of Real Madrid ahead of their rivals’ fixture the following day. While the Brazilian forward provided the decisive moments in attack, much of Barcelona’s control stemmed from midfield.
Pedri was handed a starting role at the base of Flick’s double-pivot system, a position that has increasingly become his natural role this season. The Spain international dictated tempo throughout the contest, offering calmness and structure during periods when Osasuna threatened to disrupt Barcelona’s rhythm. His involvement ensured that Barcelona maintained territorial dominance and managed the game intelligently despite the tight scoreline.
Beyond his influence on the match itself, Pedri’s appearance carried historic significance. As per Opta, at just 23 years and 18 days old, he reached 150 La Liga appearances for Barcelona, becoming the youngest player ever to do so. In the process, he surpassed a record previously held by Messi.
- Getty Images Sport
Pedri receives praise from Garcia and Flick
Pedri’s record-breaking milestone highlights his remarkable consistency and durability at a club where young players are often burdened with enormous expectations. Reaching 150 league appearances at such an early age places him in rare company and reinforces Barcelona’s long-term commitment to building their midfield around him. That he overtook Messi’s record only adds weight to the achievement, given the Argentine’s central role in shaping the club’s identity for over a decade.
The midfielder’s influence did not go unnoticed by his teammates, with Eric Garcia offering a light-hearted but telling assessment after the match. Speaking to the media, Garcia said, "We knew it was going to be a very tight game. We lacked rhythm in our passing. In the end, against these teams, if you don’t move the ball quickly, it’s tough. In the end, I’m happy with the three points." He then added, "When you play before your rivals and increase your lead, you have a relaxed Sunday at home. When things get complicated, give the ball to Pedri, and he solves everything."
Head coach Flick was equally emphatic in his praise, singling Pedri out despite Raphinha’s two-goal contribution. The German said: "Pedri is a fantastic player, top class. What can I say about him? He’s an absolutely amazing player."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Pedri slowly turning into Barcelona's new age midfield legend
Pedri’s rise at Barcelona has been nothing short of extraordinary since his arrival from Las Palmas in 2020. Thrust into the first team almost immediately, he became a regular starter during the 2020–21 season, amassing 52 appearances and playing a key role in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey triumph. That campaign laid the foundation for what would quickly become one of the most intense early-career workloads in European football.
His performances on the club stage were mirrored internationally, with Pedri shining at Euro 2020, where he was named Young Player of the Tournament, before going on to represent Spain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Those efforts earned him both the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy in 2021, confirming his status as the most highly regarded young midfielder in world football. Comparisons with Andres Iniesta soon followed, driven by his composure, close control, and ability to glide through crowded midfields.
In recent seasons, injuries have provided the main obstacle to Pedri’s sustained momentum. A series of muscle issues disrupted parts of the 2022–23 and 2023–24 campaigns, forcing Barcelona to carefully manage his minutes. However, under Flick, he has re-emerged as a central figure, once fit, already surpassing 220 appearances in all competitions by the age of 23 and continuing to shape games with maturity well beyond his years.
- Getty Images Sport
Pedri will be crucial to Barcelona season plans
Barcelona now turn their focus to maintaining their advantage at the top of La Liga as the season enters a decisive phase. With Pedri once again available and influencing matches, Flick’s side look better equipped to manage the demands of both domestic and European competitions.
For Pedri personally, breaking Messi’s record is unlikely to be an endpoint, but rather another marker in a rapidly expanding legacy at Camp Nou. With assists in three consecutive league games and a growing leadership role in midfield, his influence continues to increase with each appearance.
Advertisement