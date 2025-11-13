AFP
Lionel Messi blown away as 20,000 fans pack stands to watch Inter Miami star train at La Liga club with Argentina
Elche becomes a sea of Albiceleste
Official attendance figures clocked at 20,085, which transformed the modest Martínez Valero Stadium into a cauldron of emotion. Hours before the gates opened, fans had already begun forming queues stretching around the blocks, chanting songs and holding homemade banners bearing Messi’s face. Argentina’s national flag illuminated giant screens, while the phrase "Coronados de gloria vivamos" (Let us live crowned with glory) stretched across the main stand. Around it were towering images of Maradona, Messi, and the current squad, creating an unforgettable tribute to the lineage of Argentine greatness. As the players walked out to the Argentine national anthem, the Martínez Valero erupted with joy. Every flick of Messi’s boots was met with loud cheers. A simple wave toward the stands sent the crowd into a frenzy. Elche even presented Messi with a personalised club jersey that bore his name and the iconic number 10, and this heartwarming gesture drew the loudest cheer of the day.
Messi moved by the outpouring of love
Argentina’s training session two days earlier had been held behind closed doors. Still, fans climbed hills, fences, and rooftops just to catch a glimpse of Messi or De Paul. Their passion and persistence prompted the Argentine Football Association to make a last-minute decision and throw open Thursday’s session to the public. After the session, Messi took to social media to express his gratitude.
He wrote on social media: "It had been a while since I'd been here, and honestly, the affection you always showed me everywhere I went still moves me. Thank you so much to everyone who came today, there were so many Argentinians too!!! It's always a pleasure to see you all again!!"
Barcelona nostalgia reignited
Just days earlier, Messi had quietly visited the newly renovated Camp Nou at midnight to escape the cameras. He later posted a heartfelt message about "missing the place with his soul," sparking a fresh wave of speculation about a possible short-term return ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Barcelona president Joan Laporta, however, was quick to temper the growing excitement. Speaking to Catalunya Radio, he dismissed any notion of Messi rejoining the club as a player.
"Out of respect for Messi, our players, and our members, it's not the time to speculate with unrealistic scenarios," he said.
He did, however, confirm that the club intends to hold a grand tribute to Messi once Camp Nou’s renovations are complete.
"I didn't know he was coming, but the Spotify Camp Nou is his home," he said. "When they explained how it happened, I think it was a sweet little spur-of-the-moment decision; he'd just finished dinner and felt like coming with some friends. It's only right that Leo receives the most beautiful tribute in the world. When it's finished, we'll have a capacity of 105,000 fans, so we'd love to have him there. We're working on the tribute and on ensuring that the best football in the world can be seen, and as part of the tribute, we'd like to offer Leo the tribute he deserves."
Messi remains committed to Inter Miami
Messi’s emotional ties to Barcelona remain unbroken, but professionally, his path is set. Earlier this year, he signed a new deal with Inter Miami, extending his stay in the MLS through to the 2028 season. He’s happy in Florida and enjoying life with his family, and yet, still, he has also hinted at longing for his old home.
He told Sport: "We miss Barcelona a lot, that the children continuously, and my wife, talk about Barcelona, the idea of living there again. We have our house, everything, so it’s what we want. I’m really looking forward to returning to the stadium when it’s finished because since I went to Paris I haven’t returned to the Camp Nou either and then they went to Montjuic."
Messi is expected to start when Argentina take on Angola on Friday before returning to club duties with Inter Miami on November 23, when the Herons will play the MLS Conference semi-finals against Cincinnati.
