Is there life in Casemiro yet? Much-maligned Man Utd midfielder might not be done after all - and he can even play key attacking role for Erik ten Hag

The Brazilian looks fitter than last season and can thrive in a more cohesive team structure, despite what his critics might say

Jamie Carragher may have urged Casemiro to quit Manchester United in the final throes of last season, but the Brazilian is going nowhere. In fact, he looks ready to show that reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.

The 32-year-old had a dreadful previous season by all accounts, including his own, but his performance in the Community Shield against Manchester City showed that there is still life in the veteran midfielder, and that he can play a leading role this season, albeit in a different way.

Casemiro fell victim to United’s loose shape last season as well as the team’s injury crisis. He missed almost four months of action with a hamstring problem while injuries to United' defenders led to him having to deputise at centre-back, when he produced his very worst displays, including the debacle at Crystal Palace which sparked Carragher’s brutal takedown.

But if given the right support, and if he is able to operate in a better midfield structure, Casemiro could yet surprise his critics, including a certain former Liverpool great…