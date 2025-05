This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'I wouldn't be going there!' - Liam Delap warned against Manchester United move and told to prove himself at West Ham instead this summer L. Delap Manchester United Transfers Chelsea West Ham Ipswich Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Liam Delap against joining Manchester United and has advised him to move to West Ham instead. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Delap warned off United switch

Has been heavily linked with Ipswich exit

West Ham touted as ideal move Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask