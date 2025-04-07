This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Liam Delap transfer battle! Why Man Utd are set to rival Chelsea interest in 12-goal Ipswich striker as Red Devils turn away from Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko & Victor Osimhen L. Delap Manchester United Chelsea Ipswich Premier League Transfers Manchester United and Chelsea are set to go head to head to sign Ipswich striker Liam Delap, who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Delap could leave Ipswich if relegated

Man Utd make signing Delap a priority

Chelsea also interested in signing striker Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱