'Less than Courtois!' - Carlo Ancelotti's rage over Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo's running stats revealed as details of Arsenal comparisons emerge after Champions League hammering
Details of Carlo Ancelotti's rant over Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr.'s running stats have surfaced following Real Madrid's loss to Arsenal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ancelotti was frustrated with front trio
- Told them they ran less than Thibaut Courtois
- Arsenal beat Madrid 3-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League