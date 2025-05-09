Lennon Miller: Why Motherwell record-breaker is one of the most-wanted teenagers in Europe as Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund & Celtic all circle

The Scottish youngster has enjoyed a superb season at Fir Park, and could be in line for a dream summer move

"I'm confident in my own ability. I'm obviously not going to go in and be the best player there, but I believe that I could maybe in a couple of months be the best player there," Lennon Miller said after being called up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time in March. "I think that's how you need to think as a football player - you need to want to be the best."

Those words have been construed as disrespectful by some, given Scotland are captained by two-time Premier League winner Andy Robertson, and can also call upon former Manchester United midfielder-turned-Napoli talisman Scott McTominay. But anyone who has watched Lennon closely at Motherwell this season will understand where his arrogant streak comes from.

Indeed, the 18-year-old has been so impressive for the Scottish Premiership club that he is now one of the most sought-after teenagers in European football, with Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Celtic among those to have been credited with an interest in his services. Motherwell face an uphill battle to keep hold of their prized academy graduate, who is likely to have his pick from top clubs across the continent when the transfer market reopens.

Article continues below

It certainly feels like Miller has already outgrown Motherwell, which is remarkable given his age. The question is, how far can he go? GOAL assesses the full scope of Miller's potential below...