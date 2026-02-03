LEGACY: Saudi Arabia's World Cup journey - from the 'Maradona goal' to stunning Lionel Messi and Argentina

The dressing room door closes, the breathing heavy, faces tense, and every eye is fixed on the man standing in the middle: Herve Renard. The Frenchman in his iconic - and, so he believes, lucky - white shirt stands before his Saudi Arabia players at half-time of their opening game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, his voice shaking the walls.

"What are we doing here? Is this pressure?," he asks. "Pressure means not being afraid… Last time [Lionel] Messi was in the middle with the ball, you stood in front of the defence waiting for Ali Al-Bulayhi to step out and press him? Take your phone and take a picture with him if you want! When he has the ball, you must press him and chase him.

"With the ball, we are good. Did you see what you did? Come on, guys, this is the World Cup! Give everything you have!"

The first half had ended with Messi scoring Argentina’s opening goal, but what came next was the story of the Green Glory. Saleh Al-Shehri began the fairy tale by netting a beautiful equaliser before Salem Al-Dawsari wrote himself into the history books with a thunderous second goal.

The stadium shook while the world was stunned. Messi stood frozen, unable to grasp what madness had just unfolded. Saudi Arabia had defeated Argentina 2-1. This wasn’t a dream - it was a reality that shook both the host nation of Qatar and the entire globe.

Saudi Arabia’s victory wasn’t just a surprise, it was a declaration of the birth of a new generation that was unafraid of giants, a generation that believed in itself, its land, and its flag.