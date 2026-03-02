Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
'I was left to fend for myself' - Ex-Newcastle & Netherlands star opens up on cocaine addiction battle after career ended with knee injury
Janmaat opens up on cocaine addiction
Janmaat enjoyed a 15-year senior career that took him from the Eredivisie to the Premier League, featuring for the likes of Feyenoord, Newcastle and Watford. He was also a key figure for Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup, making five appearances as they won a third-place play-off against Brazil. However, his struggles at the end of his career have encouraged him to open up on the darker days, revealing his struggles with addiction.
"I have three children who also hear and read things. I cannot and do not want to mention all the details, but my cocaine addiction has caused a lot of misery," Janmaat shared in a talk at the Pathe Tuschinski in Amsterdam, reflecting on a struggle that remained hidden from the public eye until late 2023. The 34-cap Netherlands international saw his life spiral out of control in Scheveningen, leading to a stint in a South African rehabilitation clinic. The downfall began when a persistent knee issue was exacerbated by a medical mishap, effectively ending his career against his will. "I wanted to so much, but a knee injury threw a spanner in the works. That knee was huge. After an injection, it went wrong: the joint became infected due to the wrong needle. My career was over. I couldn't handle that," he explained.
- Getty Images Sport
The struggle into life after football
Following his retirement, Janmaat attempted to stay in the game by taking on a role as technical manager at ADO Den Haag. However, the lack of support in the boardroom only served to accelerate his decline into drug use. "I would be helped by everyone and everything, but I was left to fend for myself. It was nothing. Suddenly I lost the structure I had had for years as a football player. That was difficult. The addiction to cocaine gradually crept in. You start lying to the people you love. That is terrible; I have hurt a lot of people," the former Feyenoord man confessed.
Janmaat’s story is being featured in the documentary 'Real Men Don't Cry,' which explores the mental health challenges faced by elite athletes. He noted that while he could handle the immense pressure of playing in a World Cup semi-final against Argentina or performing in a packed De Kuip, the void of retirement was a different beast. "The tension of top matches I could handle, although I did suffer from it, you know. It is a taboo, but just try dealing with all those opinions. I played a World Cup, many matches in a full Kuip, in the Premier League with Newcastle United and Watford. I stood against the best attackers. Of course there is tension then, but I didn't lose my balance completely," he said.
Finding a new path in Scheveningen
The real problems surfaced when the daily routine of professional training vanished. "The problems only started when I stopped. As a player, everything is clear: you go from training to training. From match to match. When all that fell away and I felt totally out of place as technical manager at ADO, things went wrong. And good too," Janmaat admitted. Today, the former right-back is working to rebuild his life, running his own gym, the High Power Gym in Scheveningen, and focusing on his fitness while steering clear of his past demons.
He revealed that while the financial damage of his addiction was limited, the personal cost was significant. "I am still officially married, but we are no longer together. The relationship wasn't going well anyway, but that addiction obviously didn't help. A lot has been damaged, although we are getting on well again," he said. Janmaat also clarified that his issues were specifically related to drugs rather than alcohol, adding: "It was cocaine, not something else. Not drink either. It can happen to anyone, I think. I never thought I could become addicted."
- Getty Images Sport
A warning to the next generation
By coming forward, Janmaat hopes his experiences serve as a cautionary tale for other players who may struggle once they leave the pitch. "Cocaine destroys a lot. My family and friends were there for me, but I disappointed a lot of people. You start lying and twisting things. That is exhausting, but above all very painful. Whether it was life-threatening? Well, I was deep, very deep. I had moments where things were really, really bad for me, let's just leave it at that," he stated. His honesty marks a significant break from the traditional silence surrounding the lives of former professionals.
Despite his recovery, Janmaat has decided to step away from the world of football coaching, a path he once intended to follow. "I had everything as a player and actually I still have that. But a lot has happened in the meantime. Too much. An addiction is really a fight, where you sit with your hands in your hair. Literally. You are in a struggle, it really breaks a lot. In such a clinic you have therapy and conversations. I have gone another way since then. Yes, the right way. Fortunately. The football world is over, I think. For now at least," he concluded.
