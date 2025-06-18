Leeds United's 2025-26 Premier League fixtures: Full schedule, TV & ticket details

Leeds kick-off their 2025-26 Premier League campaign at Elland Road against Everton but face a tricky trip to Arsenal on matchday two.

Leeds United are back in the Premier League after a two-season absence, having sealed automatic promotion as Championship winners under manager Daniel Farke. The Yorkshire club guaranteed their return to the top flight with two matches still to play, thanks to Sheffield United’s defeat at Burnley. That result simultaneously confirmed the Clarets' promotion as well.

Leeds finished the season with a century of points, underlining their dominance and consistency throughout the campaign. It marked a dramatic turnaround from the previous year, where they narrowly missed out on promotion after finishing third and suffering a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the play-off final.

GOAL brings you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of Leeds' Premier League matches in 2025-26.*

