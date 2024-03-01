Leah Williamson injury boost! Arsenal boss gives promising update on Lionesses star ahead of crunch WSL clash with rivals Tottenham
Arsenal star Leah Williamson could feature against rivals Tottenham on Sunday after a hamstring issue - and she is not the Gunners' only injury boost.
- Williamson could face Spurs after hamstring issue
- One of several injury boosts for Arsenal
- But Gunners also hit with Miedema surgery setback