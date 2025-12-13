Leah Williamson is back! Arsenal & Lionesses star makes long-awaited return from injury in first appearance since Euro 2025

The centre-back guided the Lionesses to a second straight Euros title over the summer but in that herculean effort, she injured her knee, which required a small clean-up operation in late August. Williamson missed Arsenal's pre-season training camp in Germany earlier that month after reporting swelling in her right knee. Following surgery, she began her rehab at a time when the north London team badly missed her in the backline. Then, last week, head coach Renee Slegers said the defender should be back playing before Christmas.

"She's progressing well," Slegers said. "She did her first session on pitch yesterday, which was good. Exact timeline, we'll have to see day by day, week by week, but we hope to see her back before Christmas. That will be great. But then everything has to go to plan.

"Of course, it was unfortunate for her to sustain that injury in the Euros and she had to work hard to come back from it. She is in a really good place and has been spending a lot of time on the pitch. Maybe the timing of the international break extended that as there was no opportunity to train in big groups with 11 v 11 and in chaotic moments. But she is very ready and we will be very happy to have her back. The players who have been playing have been doing really well."