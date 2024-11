Lautaro Martinez has been advised to forget about his Ballon d'Or disappointment as Marco Materazzi urged the Inter striker to listen to Lionel Messi.

Martinez angry over his Ballon d'Or ranking

Messi said forward 'deserved the award'

Messi said forward 'deserved the award'

Materazzi says 'Messi's words more important'