Why Lauren James & Rachel Daly haven't started either of England's February friendlies against Austria and Italy as Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman explains absences
England stars Lauren James and Rachel Daly started both of the Lionesses' first two games of 2024 on the bench - and Sarina Wiegman has explained why.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- James & Daly both benched for England in February
- Lionesses had friendlies with Austria & Italy
- Wiegman explains why they didn't make her XIs