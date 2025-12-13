'Tonight's the night you're going to die' - Laura Woods opens up on 'terrifying' three-year ordeal with female stalker

Woods has given a new interview following her return and opened up on other difficult moments of her life, including her stalker ordeal. Liverpool fan Harneet Kaur inundated Woods with threats over the course of three years.

She told The Telegraph: "For three years, she would go to extreme lengths to make my life very uncomfortable. There were birthday cards that would say: ‘Today’s the day you were born and tonight’s the night you’re going to die.’ I would receive monthly funeral letters, because she had signed me up to these things. She sent the animal welfare team around about my dog. “She called the police and said she had seen me being dragged into my house by a man with a knife.

"In 2023, I was in Poland, covering Oleksandr Usyk’s fight with Daniel Dubois, and she emailed me while I was on air. It was a video of my front door and a message, saying: ‘I know you’ve got three cameras in your house.’ I started going through all the video footage to see if anyone was in there. It was terrifying. It was every possible way you could conceive that she would try to get to me. Dating websites, spam websites, it was relentless – I couldn’t understand how one person could do it all.

“There was a video she posted with a gun in America at a shooting range, and it was directed at me. It was just too much, and it changed the way I felt about London. I lived on my own with my dog, and I felt very exposed. I didn’t want to be there any longer. It spun me into quite a bad place. Suddenly I was extremely anxious and low.”

