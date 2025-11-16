Getty Images
Last dance for Lionel Messi at Barcelona? Son of Blaugrana legend reacts to talk of loan transfer from MLS side Inter Miami
New contract for Messi: Tied to Inter Miami until 2028
Messi has ruled out a retracing of steps to Camp Nou on a permanent basis, having recently taken in a secret visit to that venue as redevelopment work is completed. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has committed to a new contract in South Florida through 2028.
Short-term loans have, however, been agreed by MLS superstars in the past - with David Beckham taking in two spells with AC Milan while on the books at the LA Galaxy and Thierry Henry briefly reuniting with Arsenal when tied to the New York Red Bulls. It has been suggested that Messi could tread a similar path.
Messi transfer: Could Argentine emulate Beckham & Henry?
Cruyff, who represented Barca as a player before becoming the club’s sporting director, is not convinced that Messi will head back to familiar surroundings. He told reporters, as covered by SPORT, when quizzed on that shock transfer talk: "One last dance? I don’t know what his plans are, so I can’t answer that, but he’s a very special player because of everything he’s meant since he was a child.
"My father has also left at times in better shape and at other times in worse shape, but the affection becomes mutual again over time. What is clear is that the one who decides his destiny and his future, when and how, is Leo, just as my father did."
Pressed further on whether Messi - who won the MLS Golden Boot in 2025 and has 42 goals to his name this season - could still compete in La Liga having severed ties with Barca in 2021 when leaving for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, Cruyff added: "I don’t know, that’s something he has to decide. He is in a different league, he has a World Cup just around the corner, and that will be his great passion right now. [There is] also the issue of the League, and he is competitive; that must be decided by two parties, and I, from the outside, do not have much to say."
Exhibition game: Barcelona trying to arrange match for Messi
Messi is expected to form part of Argentina’s squad at next summer’s World Cup, as they look to successfully defend the global crown that was captured at Qatar 2022. Heading back to Catalunya would allow Messi to stay sharp ahead of that tournament.
Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has, however, said of the return rumours: "Out of the utmost respect for Messi, the professionals at the club, Barca, and the Barca club members, I believe that now, for me to make speculation that is unrealistic, nor do I think is fair, well, I believe that is not appropriate."
He went on to say of arranging a friendly or exhibition match for Messi to grace: "Things didn’t end the way we would have liked … if, in some way, this tribute can make up for what wasn’t done, I think it would be a good thing. It would be right that he has the best tribute [match] in the world, and it would be wonderful to have it here, in front of 105,000 fans."
Messi immortalised: Barca plan statue for record breaker
Laporta has also revealed that Barcelona are planning to immortalise Messi with a statue outside of Camp Nou. Said structure would stand alongside those which recognise the achievements of Johan Cruyff and Laszlo Kubala.
Jordi said of a statue helping to rebuild bridges between Barca and Messi following their emotional split four years ago: "Well, my father also had his own character, he was rebellious, he was a rebel; and that kind of character and personality… like my father, Leo Messi is a star. They have the luxury of choosing when they want to, that’s the luck that immortals have, the truly special ones."
Messi took in 778 appearances for Barcelona, netting 672 goals - becoming their all-time leading scorer. He helped them to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League triumphs and is now the most decorated player in history with 46 major honours to his name.
