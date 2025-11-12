Lamine Yamal 'very sad' to leave Spain squad with latest injury issue as Luis de la Fuente insists Barcelona 'hadn't said anything' to Spanish FA

During the September international break, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick sparked tensions between the club and the Spanish national team – including De la Fuente – by accusing them of "failing to take care" of Yamal as he suffered a knock on international duty. Flick's words triggered a war of words between the involved parties, with Barca and the RFEF engaging in a tense back and forth. Even De la Fuente claimed that he wasn't "interested" in what the German boss had to say.

However, on Tuesday, he reflected on the matter. He started by revealing that Barca had not given prior notice regarding the medical procedure Yamal underwent. “Nothing more has happened than what was stated in the RFEF press release," he said. "Relations are good. I have a very good relationship with Barcelona, its president, and the board of directors. What was stated in the press release is what happened.

"At least they should have communicated what they planned to do to him. After that, they're free to do whatever they think is appropriate for their player. Ask them (on why Barca aren't communicating). It's something that is, to say the least, surprising."

He addressed the criticism faced by the RFEF and said that he "missed Flick's empathy." “Nothing could be further from the truth. The priority here is the person, the footballer. When that's mentioned, I'm surprised, shocked," he conceded. "There are cases of players who have been here and then had to go home. We don't take that risk with any of them, because we prioritize the footballer and we also work with a great youth academy.

"I would do the same with Lamine; he was fit to play those matches. What we do is assess his condition, the communication he gives us... and we make the decisions.

“Those of us who have been footballers know that taking Voltaren or a painkiller is normal. There is nothing worse than ignorance and lack of knowledge. Bad faith, too. Barca wants to defend its player, and so do we.

“If I had something to say to a colleague, I would do it privately. I don't do it publicly because I might be wrong. I've missed Flick's empathy, because he was a national team coach. Otherwise, I have no problem with him.”