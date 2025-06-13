'It wasn't about Lamine Yamal!' - Real Madrid legend Guti defends bizarre criticism of Barcelona star for wearing backwards cap at press conference
Real Madrid icon Guti has defended his comments about Lamine Yamal's backward cap at a Spain press conference, insisting it wasn’t a personal attack.
- Guti clarifies he wasn’t targeting Lamine personally
- Called backward cap at presser inappropriate
- Ex-Madrid icons comment on Yamal’s cap sparked backlash