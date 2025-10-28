Lamine Yamal is only going at 50% as Barcelona star's injury struggles hindering movement and shooting ability, says doctor

Dr. Ripoll also commented on the injury sustained by Los Blancos captain Dani Carvajal, who suffered another setback to his right knee, the same one that sidelined him for much of last season. Madrid announced that the defender is dealing with a “loose body” in the joint, a condition that can cause swelling, pain, and in serious cases, mechanical locking.

“It’s a piece of the joint surface, normally cartilage and bone, that comes loose and moves uncontrollably inside the joint,” Ripoll said. "In very serious cases, can cause a blockage, which is quite serious for a joint. It depends on the size of the player and the amount of space left in the joint. If the space is in the joint's weight-bearing area, the problem will be more serious."

The 33-year-old's recurring injury leaves Madrid short on the right flank once again, with options like Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has only recently recovered from a muscle injury, and Fede Valverde expected to provide cover. The defender’s absence could also impact Spain’s national setup, where both he and Yamal are regular call-ups - a concern ahead of next month’s international fixtures.