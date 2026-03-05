adidas
Lamine Yamal the 'Heartbreaker'! Love is in the air for Barcelona wonderkid as adidas drop new signature boots
adidas mark Dia de Sant Jordi
The new F50 'Heartbreaker' is inspired by the region's Dia de Sant Jordi (St. George's Day in England), a Catalan celebration of romance, culture and literature that lands on April 23. Across the region, roses and books are exchanged between lovers to mark the occasion, with men traditionally gifting women a rose and women giving men a book in return.
Yamal's F50 'Heartbreaker'
To celebrate the national holiday, adidas have dropped a fresh pair of signature F50s for Barcelona and Spain sensation Yamal - one of their most high-profile athletes in the modern era and, of course, a Catalan native.
The boots feature an intricate rose graphic blooming across a crisp white colourway, with the heel carrying a bespoke 'Football's Heartbreaker' logo - something the German sportswear giant describes as "a playful nod to Yamal’s electrifying style of play: breaking defenders' hearts and leaving a rose in his wake after every decisive moment on pitch".
This is already the third pair of signature boots the attacker has been blessed with by adidas, and he's still just 18 years old. That's when you know he's the real deal.
Is Yamal a real heartbreaker?
Despite his tender years, Yamal has already been in the headlines as a result of his love life, breaking up with Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole in November 2025 following a very public relationship with the 25-year-old, who would often jet in to Barcelona to watch him in action. Their separation unfolded against the backdrop of cheating allegations against the teenager.
Designed for performance
Yamal co-created his new boots with adidas, and they boast a "distraction-free second-skin fit" to allow the wearer to focus solely on their game. A laceless design means players are given a clean striking surface, with the engineered 'Primeknit' collar moulding to the shape of the foot for comfort and security. The lightweight 'Fibretouch' upper provides support and a soft feel, while 'Sprintweb' technology provides a textured surface to enhance ball contact, particularly when dribbling at high speed - Yamal's specialty.
The winger debuted the new-look F50s in midweek against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey, picking up an assist as Barca just fell short of a remarkable comeback in the semi-final second leg. He will hope the boots bring him more success going forward.
The adidas F50 'Heartbreaker' is available to buy now at adidas.com.
