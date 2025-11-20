'Lamine Yamal lit a fire' - Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois lifts lid on Clasico clash with Barcelona wonderkid

Yamal had stirred the pot ahead of an age-old rivalry being rekindled. Clasico flames rarely require any added fuel, but they got it in the form of a surprising jibe from the hottest of prospects in Catalunya.

Speaking during a Twitch broadcast of the Kings League, Yamal made a tongue-in-cheek comment. Asked by Ibai Llanos whether his Porcinos FC side remind him of Real, the 18-year-old said: “Yes, of course, they steal, they complain…”

While those words were delivered in jest, they did not go down well in the Spanish capital. Yamal was made aware prior to kick-off that he should ready himself for some rough treatment. That was eventually delivered when the final whistle brought an end to a chaotic finish at the Bernabeu - with Pedri being shown a red card in the 100th minute.

Angry words were exchanged by players from both teams, with tempers boiling over. Real ‘Galacticos’ Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham became caught up in the scuffles. Courtois was, along with Dani Carvajal, among those to make a beeline for Yamal - as he was reminded of the need to do less talking away from the pitch.