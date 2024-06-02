BROUGHT TO YOU BY
LA Galaxy step up move for Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus after meeting agent for talks at Champions League final

Marco Reus is set to depart Borussia Dortmund this summer and his agent has now held talks with LA Galaxy.

  • Reus set to leave Dortmund this summer
  • Wants a move to Major League Soccer
  • LA Galaxy step up talks for German
