Massive boost for LA Galaxy! Newly acquired Designated Players Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil both available for selection against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami
LA Galaxy has revealed that new Designated Player duo Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil will be available for selection against Inter Miami on Sunday.
- Galaxy reveal new duo available for selection
- Paintsil & Pec both received proper paperwork
- LA to take on Messi & Inter Miami