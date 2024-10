This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Kylian Mbappe broke Real Madrid 'non-negotiable' with terrible performance in El Clasico thrashing by Barcelona as scrutiny remains on French forward K. Mbappe Real Madrid Real Madrid vs Barcelona Barcelona LaLiga C. Ancelotti Alarm bells are reportedly ringing at the Santiago Bernabeu over Kylian Mbappe's poor form, especially after a terrible performance in El Clasico. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe flopped against Barcelona

Was caught offside eight times in El Clasico

Real Madrid concerned with displays Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below