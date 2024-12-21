Kylian Mbappe realises Real Madrid co-star Luka Modric has more major titles to his name than his own age in hilarious dressing room moment after Intercontinental Cup triumph

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Kylian Mbappe was left astonished to realise that his Real Madrid co-star Luka Modric has more major titles to his name than his own age. Real Madrid beat Pachuca to lift the Intercontinental Cup

It was Modric's 28th major trophy with Real Madrid

Croatian happens to be the most decorated player in club history Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱