Kylian Mbappe to get away with one?! Real Madrid superstar expected to avoid lengthy ban for horror challenge red card in win over Alaves

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly expected to avoid a lengthy ban after his horror challenge in Los Blancos' win over Alaves.

  • Real Madrid's Mbappe sent off after horror tackle
  • Set to avoid lengthy ban due to referee's report
  • Will only be banned for clash with Athletic Club
