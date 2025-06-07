Kylian Mbappe at the centre of potential France dressing room 'WAR' as team-mates 'lose patience' with Real Madrid superstar & back PSG's Ousmane Dembele to lead attack
It's been claimed that the 'Kylian Mbappe problem' is tantamount to a ticking time bomb in the France squad, with his team-mates 'losing patience'.
- Mbappe rubbing team-mates up wrong way
- France squad tiring of Real Madrid star
- Dembele now favoured by compatriots