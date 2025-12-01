Mbappe reached the 60-goal mark for the 2025 calendar year when he converted a penalty during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Girona on Sunday night. The Frenchman was frustrated throughout the scrappy contest, repeatedly crowded out by defenders and denied a second goal after an inadvertent handball moments before Girona struck the opener. Despite Madrid controlling phases of the match, they were forced to settle for another draw away from home, allowing Barcelona to grab La Liga's top spot.

The equaliser carried historic significance even as Real Madrid’s performance raised concerns, extending their run without an away win to a third league match. The result also increased pressure on Xabi Alonso, whose side have struggled to maintain consistency in recent weeks despite Mbappé’s extraordinary scoring output. Girona, who have historically troubled Madrid at Montilivi, again proved difficult to break down and came close to taking all three points before late Madrid pressure fizzled out.

Mbappe’s goal ensured he remained at the heart of the title race narrative, but the shared points exposed deeper vulnerabilities in Madrid’s current form. With Barcelona surging, Madrid’s margin for error grows thinner, and the reliance on their superstar has become increasingly obvious. Even on a historic night for him personally, the broader implications of the draw left Madrid with more questions than answers.