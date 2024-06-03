Mbappé Macron France 03062024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: PSG's Kylian Mbappe caught on camera revealing to French president Emmanuel Macron when long-awaited Real Madrid transfer will finally be announced

Kylian MbappeReal MadridTransfersLaLigaParis Saint-GermainLigue 1France

Kylian Mbappe was caught on camera revealing to French president Emmanuel Macron when his Real Madrid transfer will be finally announced.

  • Mbappe currently with the French national team
  • Set to complete his move to Real Madrid
  • Official announcement could be made on Monday