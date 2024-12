This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Kylian Mbappe snubbed by ex-France co-star Karim Benzema as Real Madrid superstar gives recognition to Arsenal's William Saliba in vote on best French player K. Mbappe K. Benzema Real Madrid LaLiga France Kylian Mbappe was snubbed by Karim Benzema while voting for the best French player for 2023-24. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe ignored by both Benzema & N'Golo Kante

Al-Ittihad striker instead chose Camavinga

However, Mbappe chose Saliba as his first choice Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱