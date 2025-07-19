Kylian Mbappe's €180,000 payment to police offers defended as 'lawful' as investigation into Real Madrid superstar's donations is launched K. Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga France

Kylian Mbappe has unexpectedly found himself embroiled in legal scrutiny after it was revealed that he donated over €180,000 from his FIFA World Cup bonus to a group of police officers. The Real Madrid forward reportedly transferred the significant amount to five officers from France’s riot police unit who were assigned to protect the national team during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.