Mbappe Casemiro
Aditya Gokhale

'Unstoppable' Kylian Mbappe backed to become 40-goal-per-season striker and make history at Real Madrid by Los Blancos legend Casemiro

Real Madrid legend Casemiro has backed Kylian Mbappe to become a '40-goal-per-season' striker and succeed with Los Blancos and make history.

  • Casemiro backs Kylian Mbappe to succeed at Madrid
  • Claims he can create history and score 40 per season
  • Calls Mbappe, the heir to Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar
