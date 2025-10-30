Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner set for court after speeding in £100k car months after narrowly avoiding driving ban

In June 2024, Kilner was stopped by a patrol car at traffic lights in Alderley Edge in Cheshire, accused of being 'behind the wheel while not being in control'. Public prosecutor Michael O’Kane later said of the police officer who saw the offence in question: "As he was waiting, a car passed the vehicle, a black Mercedes people carrier EQV 300. He observed the driver, Miss Kilner, had her mobile phone in her left hand with the other hand on the steering wheel. The officer then pursued and stopped the vehicle and engaged in conversation with the defendant. She said, 'My kids are at padel' and that she was late."

Kilner initially pleaded not guilty but later agreed to a charge of not having proper control of her vehicle, rather than driving while using a mobile phone. She was handed three penalty points and ordered to pay £677 in fines and costs. She already has six points on her license and the fresh three points took her total to nine points.