'What a fall from grace!' - Kyle Walker's out-of-the-blue Burnley transfer leaves fans in disbelief as England defender ends trophy-laden Man City stay K. Walker Burnley Transfers Manchester City Premier League

Kyle Walker ended his eight-year-long stay at Manchester City as he signed for newly promoted Premier League side Burnley on a two-year deal. Walker joined the Cityzens from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 and won several titles with Pep Guardiola's side, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. He was also an integral part of the City side that won the treble in 2023.