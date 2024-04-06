'Needs to be dealt with quickly' - Korbin Albert & USWNT having 'hard conversations' amid anti-LGBTQ+ social media row as Julie Foudy makes big statement on live TV
USWNT legend Julie Foudy shared that the U.S. are having 'hard conversations' around the social media debacle with midfielder Korbin Albert.
- USWNT beat Japan 2-1 in SheBelieves Cup
- Korbin Albert comes off bench to boos
- Midfielder at center of anti-LGBTQ+ row