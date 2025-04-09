Huge boost for Man Utd as Kobbie Mainoo returns to training - with new haircut - after injury lay-off as midfielder set to make squad for Europa League quarter-final first leg vs Lyon
Kobbie Mainoo has returned to training with Manchester United for the first time in two months, just in time for the Europa League clash at Lyon.
- Midfielder back after two months out
- Seen with fresh new trim
- Return is a timely boost for Lyon tie