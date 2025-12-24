Move over, CR7! Kingsley Coman outshines Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr thump Al-Zawraa in AFC Champions League Two win

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr capped off their AFC Champions League Two group stage with a 100 per cent record as they scored five past Al-Zawraa at their home on Wednesday.

Al-Nassr dominated proceedings right from the start as Coman broke the deadlock for his side in the 12th minute. Angelo Gomes exchanged a quick one-two with the Frenchman to enter the box from the right before squaring it back to the winger, who found the back of the net. Seven minutes later, Wesley doubled Al-Nassr's lead. Joao Felix attempted a first-time header from a corner, which was initially stopped, but the midfielder pounced on the rebound ball and found the back of the net.

Abdulelah Al-Amiri then added a third goal before the half-hour mark as he converted a clinical header from Felix's corner. The Portuguese then finally got his name on the scoresheet on the stroke of half-time. In a well-orchestrated move from the right side, Coman found Ronaldo at the edge of the box. The 40-year-old took a touch before chipping the ball towards Felix, who, in turn, lobbed the ball over the opponent's goalkeeper with a first-time attempt.

Five minutes after the break, the visitors pulled one back as Ibrahim Gbadamosi scored a consolation goal for the Iraqi club but Coman sealed the fate of the game in the 56th minute as he completed his brace. While Ronaldo contributed in the encounter with an assist, the veteran star mostly remained silent on a night that truly belonged to Coman.