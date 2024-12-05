Kevin De Bruyne to be offered chance to move to Man City sister clubs when he leaves Pep Guardiola's side

Getty Images SportAditya GokhaleKevin De Bruyne to be offered chance to move to Man City sister clubs when he leaves Pep Guardiola's sideK. De BruyneManchester CityPremier LeagueChampions LeagueTransfersAs Kevin De Bruyne contemplates his future with Manchester City, the club's owners have presented him with a new option.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDe Bruyne's contract runs out next summerMan City eager to sign an extension with captainOffering him a move to sister clubsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱