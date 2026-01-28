Karim Benzema bombshell! Why Real Madrid legend has REFUSED to play for Al-Ittihad - explained

Last November, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner admitted he is unsure about whether he will still be playing for Al-Ittihad next season.

"It's true that my contract here is coming to an end. I can't say yet what I'm going to do, whether I'll stay or leave - it depends on a lot of things. In December, I'll be 38. I still see myself playing football for another two years," he said. "We'll see what happens, what the club thinks. I like to talk face-to-face and then see what they think. The best thing for me would be to continue here, but not just for one or two more years. I don't want to do that."

The former France international revealed clubs in Europe are interested in recruiting him for the 2026-27 campaign.

He added: "It's true that I have offers from Europe. I need to consider everything, choose wisely, and see where I feel good, not forgetting that I feel comfortable here and receive everyone's affection. In any case, I'm not going to stop playing football or competing in six months."

Now, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna states that Benzema has refused to play for Al-Ittihad on Thursday after rejecting a new contract proposal from the club. He is said to deem the offer as unacceptable and has decided he is unwilling to play against Al-Fateh.

