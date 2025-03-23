All change at Juventus! Thiago Motta sacked after humiliating Atalanta & Fiorentina thrashings as struggling Serie A giants also confirm new manager
Juventus have officially parted ways with boss Thiago Motta just nine months into his tenure as the Bianconerri's back-to-back Serie A thrashings.
- Thiago Motta sacked by Juventus after struggles
- Sacking comes only nine months after signing
- Juventus confirm signing of Igor Tudor as replacement