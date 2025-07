This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Juventus reach €32m agreement with Porto but need Francisco Conceicao to give up big fee to seal transfer F. Conceicao Juventus FC Porto Serie A Primeira Liga Qualification Transfers Juventus have reportedly reached a full agreement with Porto to sign Francisco Conceicao but the winger must forego a fee before he can leave. Juventus and Porto agree on €32m transfer fee

Deal hinges on Conceicao waiving 20% interest

Everton were also in race to sign the 22-year-old Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask