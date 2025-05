This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Just one name!' - Former Juventus midfielder claims club should appoint Antonio Conte as former Chelsea boss leads Napoli and Scott McTominay to Serie A title A. Conte Juventus SSC Napoli Serie A Chelsea S. McTominay A former Juventus star insists Antonio Conte is the only name the club should be considering as their new head coach. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Former Juve star wants Conte back

Club will appoint new head coach this summer

Italian guiding Napoli to Serie A title Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask