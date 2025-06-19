This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mikey Moore Tottenham 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Juventus eye Spurs wonderkid Mikey Moore! Serie A giants consider approach to sign 17-year-old Europa League winner as Old Lady look for injection of youth

M. MooreTottenhamJuventusPremier LeagueSerie ATransfers

Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore this summer, on the back of his spectacular breakthrough season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mikey Moore attracts interest from Juventus
  • Bianconeri also interested in Monaco's Ben Seghir
  • Tottenham unlikely to let Moore leave this summer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match